Pedestrian fatality board members survey danger zones

About 20 members of the Macon-Bibb Pedestrian Fatality Review Board stood in the parking lot outside Bentley & Son’s Funeral Home on Montpelier Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
“Let me tell you something. That’s a raceway,” Coroner Leon Jones said of the stretch of road between Cedar and Pansy avenues. “They were talking about ... putting a switch at the crosswalk so that ... people can hit a button and you have lights that come on.”
The area wasn’t a site of a recent pedestrian death in Macon, but Jones said “I think it’s going to be one.”
There have been 11 pedestrian deaths across Macon-Bibb County this year.
The group, made up of county engineers, Planning and Zoning board members, law enforcement and school district representatives, visited several areas of concern. County commissioners suggested some places. Others were where pedestrians have recently been killed.
Ash Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Eisenhower Parkway at Second Street and Eisenhower Parkway at Bloomfield Road were among the sites surveyed Tuesday, board member Violet Poe said.
Lighting, the speed limit, sidewalk connectivity, road designs, traffic control devices and bus stops were among the conditions noted in each area. The group also noted the types of businesses, such as convenience stores, liquor stores or medical facilities.
“You don’t really see those types of things when you’re actually a driver,” Poe said. “It’s just different types of things that you actually are able to see when you actually go out to the site and you try to envision what actually happened there.”
The purpose of the field trip was for the board to get a pedestrian’s perspective and come up with possible solutions to help make the areas safer, Poe said. Another such survey is set for February.
“This board is really serious about improving pedestrian safety throughout Macon-Bibb County,” she said.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
