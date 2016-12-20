Monroe deputies hand out $100 bills instead of tickets

Besides responding to wrecks and any other call that rolled in Tuesday, Monroe County sheriff’s deputy Marilynne Fitts had one other duty: giving away $500.
Her out-of-the-ordinary job assignment was part of the department’s second Secret Santa giveaway. Seventy motorists were pulled over for minor infractions Monday and Tuesday, but they drove off with a $100 bill instead of a citation.
About 25 deputies handed out the money during their shifts over the two days, Sgt. Lawson Bittick said.
“A lot of people struggle during the holidays,” he said. “We have generous people who are willing to put money forward to help these people.”
Two anonymous donors are to thank for the Secret Santa funding the past two years. Bittick said the donors saw a story about a police department in another part of the country giving away cash, and they decided to offer up money so Monroe County deputies could do the same thing. The donors thought it would be a positive way for law enforcement officers to reach out to the community.
“We know money is a little tight, so we’re trying to help people out where we can,” Fitts said. “It’s a cool thing to be a part of.”
Brandy Connell was the first unsuspecting recipient during Fitts’ shift. The brake lights on her black, GMC Yukon weren’t working, and she had a crack in her windshield.
“This is amazing,” Connell, a Forsyth resident, said. “I just want to thank the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The Lord is good. I thought for sure I was going to get a ticket.”
She said she’ll probably use the money to take care of her car or buy Christmas gifts.
“I think this made her day a little better,” Fitts said. “When we stop people, they’re fully expecting to get a ticket.
“Her eyes lit up. It was a complete shock. She was so grateful for it.”
Somehow, the people who are given the money are folks who really need it, Fitts said.
Jack Edenfield, also of Forsyth, was the second driver who Fitts gave $100 to. His red, GMC Sierra had a headlight out.
Edenfield said the gift meant a lot to him during a trying time. A good friend, 18-year-old William Dustin Fischer, was killed in a car accident on Ga. 42 earlier this month. He plans to use the money to fix his headlight and then put a tribute on the roadside cross that’s dedicated to his friend.
“Naturally, with law enforcement, sometimes people aren’t too happy when they get pulled over,” Bittick said. “Once it was all said and done, they all left with a smile. As always, we wish them a merry Christmas. Hopefully, this will help a little.”
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
