100 Years Ago in Macon: The war on ‘Xmas’; mail for soldiers; fruit for the needy

1:28 Jacob Eason on development in his freshman season Pause

0:58 Judge Tripp Self's promotion to Georgia Court of Appeals is 'bittersweet'

0:37 Collision in shopping area kills woman

0:50 See the lights at The Rock Ranch in 30 seconds

1:31 Hundreds mourn Peach deputies at somber vigil

5:15 Judge orders Macon lawyer Veronica Brinson to jail

1:11 Her bedbugs are gone and Macon woman says, 'I love it'

1:11 First Mercer Innovation Fellow cooks up more than dinner

0:36 Alexander II second-graders strengthen skills by reading to dogs