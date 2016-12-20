Want a new car for $25? Friday raffle could make it happen

The time is drawing near for the Motivating Youth Foundation’s sixth annual car raffle that supports college scholarships for Middle Georgia students.
Tickets are $25, and the grand prize winner will have a choice of a 2016 Chevy Malibu, a 2016 Chevy Cruz or $10,000 in cash. The second-place winner gets a $1,000 gift card from Ken’s Audio Video Stereo, and the third-place winner gets a $500 gift card from the store.
The raffle has contributed toward 101 scholarships over the years, said Roger Jackson, the foundation’s founder. Awards range from $500 to $2,000, and students from across the midstate can apply.
Students who do apply must write a 300- to 500-word essay about “what’s going on in their lives — something they can really, really write about,” Jackson said.
“College is expensive,” he said. Those who donate or buy a raffle ticket, he said, will know that they’ve helped contribute toward a student’s future.
The scholarships will be awarded in May.
Among the sites to buy a raffle ticket are MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union locations, the Motivating Youth Foundation and its website, Ken’s Audio Video Stereo stores, Habersham Records, Overtyme Bar & Grill, Elite Fitness in Gray, and Youman’s Chevrolet.
The raffle drawing is set for 3 p.m. Dec.23 at MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union. For more information, call 478-320-4756 or go to: www.moyofoundation.com.
Comments