50 Years Ago in Macon: Deadly shooting near area post office; 16 died in weekend wrecks

A peek into our archives today reveals stories from The Telegraph on Monday, Dec. 19, 1966, including front-page write-ups about a fatal shooting in nearby Twiggs County and a deadly weekend on state highways.
The shooting happened in Jeffersonville, not far from the post office there. A local pulpwood dealer was said to have shot and killed a man. A 22-year-old Danville man died of a gunshot wound to the stomach. The Telegraph reported that “the shooting apparently occurred during an argument.”
Around the state, the 16 people had died in car wrecks during the previous weekend, including a 39-year-old man killed when his car struck a tree in Indian Springs State Park.
The newspaper’s front page that day also had a “Middle Georgia Christmas Card,” a photograph of a 16-month-old Macon girl sitting amid a pile of wrapping paper, “enjoying the holiday.”
