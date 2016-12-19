Judge Tripp Self's promotion to Georgia Court of Appeals is 'bittersweet'

Macon Judicial Circuit Superior Court Chief Judge Tripp Self was sworn in as judge on the Georgia Court of Appeals Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.
Sheriff's office asks for help ID'ing owner of black BMW

The Houston County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying the owner of the black BMW pictured in this video. The driver is suspected of burglarizing a home in the Smithville Church Road area, according to a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page. Anyone who recognizes the car is asked to call Sgt. Lange at 478-542-2085.

The Grinch reads to Bibb preschool students

The Grinch, right, and Santa visited preschool students at Vineville Academy Thursday, Dec. 15. The Grinch read a book titled “Chica Chica Boom Boom,” to the children. Each preschooler receive a copy of it. The Bibb County school district sent special guests to all of its pre-K classrooms Thursday to read and hand-out the book. The events are part of the district's promotion of preschool as registration approaches.

Gun testing may link Tootie Roberts' shooting and other crimes

Ballistic testing in the Dec. 13, 2015, drive-by shooting death of 14-year-old Ta'shuntis "Tootie" Roberts has led authorities to believe a weapon used in the case may be linked to other crimes, a Bibb County prosecutor said Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, during a bond hearing for Terrance Hampton, a Macon man charged with murder in Roberts' death.

