Drivers getting a break on lane closures during Christmas, New Year’s holidays

The state Department of Transportation will be suspending construction-related lane closures during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
The move will affect interstate highways, heavily traveled state routes and roadways near major shopping areas and tourist locations from 5 a.m. Dec. 23 to 10 p.m. Dec. 26. Restrictions will also be in place for New Year’s weekend from 5 a.m. Dec. 31 to 5 a.m. Jan. 2.
“We anticipate heavy traffic throughout Georgia as people visit family and friends, shop and attend holiday events,” Georgia DOT construction engineer John D. Hancock said in a statement. “We are limiting construction and associated lane closures for easier and safer travel.
“Driving under the influence is always an obvious concern — especially during the holidays. But it’s the not-so-obvious distractions — like singing and talking in the car — that you also need to be wary of.”
The department said travelers should still use caution, since crews could still be working in areas close to highways. Also, emergency or maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any interstate or state route.
For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before heading out. Georgia 511 is a free service that provides real-time traffic and travel information statewide. Callers can also transfer to operators to request help or report incidents 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The Georgia DOT advises motorists that in the event of a crash or breakdown, to never get out of a car on a freeway unless your life is in imminent danger. Pull onto the nearest shoulder as far from the travel lanes as possible and call 511 for HERO assistance in metro Atlanta or 911 for medical emergency service anywhere in Georgia.
Georgia’s move-over law requires drivers to move over one lane when a law enforcement, emergency vehicle or construction crew is on the side of the road and displaying flashing emergency lights. If it is unsafe to move over, then slow down below the posted speed.
For information about the Georgia DOT, visit www.dot.ga.gov.
