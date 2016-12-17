‘It brings tears to your eyes’ volunteer says of laying wreaths on veterans’ graves

While shoppers packed area stores and some families started traveling for the Christmas holidays, about 300 volunteers gathered at Macon’s Riverside Cemetery Saturday to honor veterans.
Nearly 900 evergreen wreaths with red bows were placed on veterans’ graves as part of the Wreaths Across America campaign that included wreath-laying at more than a thousand sites nationwide.
In its first year participating in the program, just 38 wreaths were placed at Riverside Cemetery.
This year, the fourth for the cemetery, 891 wreaths were bought with donations and placed, said Steve Bell, the cemetery’s family services and events coordinator.
Students in the Central Fellowship Christian Academy’s Civil Air Patrol Squadron collected money to buy 250 of the wreaths, Bell said.
Nathan Runck, an adult leader for the squadron, said 25 to 30 cadets sat outside Wal-Mart soliciting donations in September and October.
The students collected enough money for wreaths to be placed both at Riverside Cemetery and another 200 elsewhere, he said.
4,000 The estimated number of veterans buried in Riverside Cemetery amid the 19,000 graves
Each wreath costs $15, is handmade in Maine, and delivered by a volunteer truck driver. Macon’s wreaths were delivered by a trucker from Ocala, Florida, Bell said.
When the truck with the wreaths reached the Bibb County line it was met by Bibb County sheriff’s deputies and members of the Patriot Guard motorcycle group who escorted the shipment to the cemetery, he said.
One of the volunteers, Jackie Turner, said she has a father who fought in World War II and two grandfathers who fought in World War I.
“I was raised that your country is very important,” she said. “I feel like this is one of those patriotic duties I can do.”
Jackie Turner, a volunteer
In a plot not too far away, five women from the Macon chapter of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America spread out laying wreaths. Women in the group trace their ancestries to pre-Revolutionary War America and have participated in the event at Riverside Cemetery for three years.
Cheryl Meadows and several members of her Ingleside Baptist Church Sunday School class raised money to buy wreaths, selling Belk coupons, and volunteered Saturday to place the wreaths.
While placing a wreath, Meadows said she reads the veteran’s name, thanks the veteran and says a brief prayer.
Another volunteer, Judy VanGorder, said she learned of the program from her daughter who also was placing wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.
VanGorder, whose brothers, father, brother-in-law and husband all have served in the military, carefully placed several wreaths, reading the name of each person and fluffing the wreaths so they’d look just right.
“When you think of all the sacrifices … it brings tears to your eyes,” she said.
