Band jams at downtown Macon restaurant

The Grinch, right, and Santa visited preschool students at Vineville Academy Thursday, Dec. 15. The Grinch read a book titled “Chica Chica Boom Boom,” to the children. Each preschooler receive a copy of it. The Bibb County school district sent special guests to all of its pre-K classrooms Thursday to read and hand-out the book. The events are part of the district's promotion of preschool as registration approaches.