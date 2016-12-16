100 Years Ago in Macon: Stabber sent to chain gang; cops raid distillery

A look at our archives today reveals stories from The Telegraph on Dec. 16, 1916, including items about a whiskey raid in Crawford County and a Macon man found guilty in a stabbing.
The raid resulted in “illicit distilling” charges for some people southwest of Lizella, where cops “found a quantity of beer and whiskey.”
Other news that day came from city court, where a man was sentenced to eight months on the chain gang for cutting someone. There was also a case of “cheating and swindling.”
Advertisements of the day included a chart of “Holiday Fares” for the Southern Railway. A trip from Macon to Washington, D.C., and back cost $28.50. A round-trip ticket to Atlanta was $3.90.
The Parlour Market grocery store on First Street was selling bacon for 30 cents a pound and dressed rabbits for 25 cents each.
