Her bedbugs are gone and Macon woman says, 'I love it'

Clara Hunter of Macon was featured in The Telegraph's Reindeer Gang feature for a problem she had with bedbugs. Generous readers donated to help her find relief.
jkovac@macon.com

Local

The Grinch reads to Bibb preschool students

The Grinch, right, and Santa visited preschool students at Vineville Academy Thursday, Dec. 15. The Grinch read a book titled “Chica Chica Boom Boom,” to the children. Each preschooler receive a copy of it. The Bibb County school district sent special guests to all of its pre-K classrooms Thursday to read and hand-out the book. The events are part of the district's promotion of preschool as registration approaches.

Crime

Gun testing may link Tootie Roberts' shooting and other crimes

Ballistic testing in the Dec. 13, 2015, drive-by shooting death of 14-year-old Ta'shuntis "Tootie" Roberts has led authorities to believe a weapon used in the case may be linked to other crimes, a Bibb County prosecutor said Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, during a bond hearing for Terrance Hampton, a Macon man charged with murder in Roberts' death.

Crime

'Bully with a badge' sentenced to prison

Former Bibb County Deputy Jeffery Brian Prestridge, 35, pleaded guilty to a string of incidents of physical abuse on his former girlfriends and two boys during a Dec. 14, 2016, hearing in Bibb County Superior Court. He was sentenced to 20 years, 10 of them in prison. Video by Amy Leigh Womack

Local

Mother of teen slain in 2015 says it's been a rough year

On the one-year anniversary of when her 14-year-old daughter, Ta'shuntis "Tootie" Roberts, was killed in a gang-related shooting at her Macon, Georgia, home, Tonora Jones is surrounded by family and friends who have not forgotten. More than 100 attended the vigil at Southwest High School on Dec. 13, 2016.

Editor's Choice Videos