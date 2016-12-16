Her bedbugs are gone and Macon woman says, 'I love it'

The Grinch, right, and Santa visited preschool students at Vineville Academy Thursday, Dec. 15. The Grinch read a book titled “Chica Chica Boom Boom,” to the children. Each preschooler receive a copy of it. The Bibb County school district sent special guests to all of its pre-K classrooms Thursday to read and hand-out the book. The events are part of the district's promotion of preschool as registration approaches.
Ballistic testing in the Dec. 13, 2015, drive-by shooting death of 14-year-old Ta'shuntis "Tootie" Roberts has led authorities to believe a weapon used in the case may be linked to other crimes, a Bibb County prosecutor said Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, during a bond hearing for Terrance Hampton, a Macon man charged with murder in Roberts' death.
Former Bibb County Deputy Jeffery Brian Prestridge, 35, pleaded guilty to a string of incidents of physical abuse on his former girlfriends and two boys during a Dec. 14, 2016, hearing in Bibb County Superior Court. He was sentenced to 20 years, 10 of them in prison. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
On the one-year anniversary of when her 14-year-old daughter, Ta'shuntis "Tootie" Roberts, was killed in a gang-related shooting at her Macon, Georgia, home, Tonora Jones is surrounded by family and friends who have not forgotten. More than 100 attended the vigil at Southwest High School on Dec. 13, 2016.
Our audio recap of Macon-area police report strangeness. This episode features a dispute at a Thanksgiving dinner, a man cussing shoppers outside Party City and a dog tearing laundry off a clothesline.
In hopes of strengthening his office's relationship with the public, Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke announced Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, the forming of a Faith and Community Leaders Advisory Board. Video by Amy Leigh Womack