Free cherry trees for the taking; Annual Christmas tree ‘chipper’ location changes

Winter chill is in the air, but spring could come to mind Saturday.
Not only will low temperatures in the 30s rebound to the 70s by afternoon, but the Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Commission is planning for Cherry Blossom season by giving away free cherry trees in downtown Macon.
“Christmas on First Street” will be held from 4-8 p.m. in Rosa Parks Square, at the corner of Poplar and First streets across from the Macon-Bibb County Government Center.
KMBBC will be handing out free Yoshino saplings in bundles of five or more.
Trees have been given away all week at the beautification commission’s headquarters at the Pink House that it shares with the festival at the corner of Cherry and New streets.
More free trees will be distributed next month in the annual “Bring One for the Chipper” Christmas tree recycling event.
This year, the chipper is moving to Riverside Drive from Central City Park, which is closed due to renovation.
Everyone is invited to bring their undecorated tree to the old Macon Central Service headquarters, which is off Riverside Drive near New Street and the entrance to the old Transit Authority garage that was torn down years ago.
Trees will be chopped up between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. that Saturday at the county facility, which is behind the Burger King near the corner of Spring Street.
Free hardwood trees and bundles of Yoshino saplings also will be given away, along with bags of free mulch from the recycled trees.
If you take down your tree right after Christmas, you can drop it off at any Kroger in Macon, except the Baconsfield location at North Avenue at Nottingham Drive.
The drop off locations at other Kroger locations in Macon will open on Dec. 26.
For more information about Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Commission’s events, call 478-808-7350 or email KMBB president and CEO Pam Carswell at pcarswell@kmbbc.org.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
