Rapper Sonny Spoon faces years in prison after guilty plea to drug charges

Rapper Sonny Spoon pleaded guilty Thursday to two drug charges, admitting that he sold marijuana out of his Columbus Road recording studio in 2014.
Spoon, whose real name is James Maxwell, faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each of the counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He could be sentenced next spring after a background report.
Between Jan. 13 and Oct. 31, 2014, federal authorities found that Maxwell and others operated a multistate drug network in which kilograms of marijuana were bought from suppliers in Texas and California. The marijuana was mailed out through the Postal Service. People working for Maxwell accepted the packages and held them until they were sold to drug dealers in Macon and other locations, a plea agreement said.
Agents later seized several packages containing marijuana and set for delivery in Macon. At one point, agents learned that Maxwell was going to Texas with a large amount of cash to meet a man and buy marijuana. Officers stopped Maxwell’s limousine that he has hired to take him to Texas, and agents seized nearly $185,000 in cash.
On Oct. 17, 2014, a co-defendant in the case supplied Maxwell with 19 pounds of marijuana. The drugs were taken to Maxwell’s studio on Columbus Road. Maxwell distributed the drugs to other co-defendants who came to the studio.
Last year, he was named as one of the higher-ups in what authorities said was a large-scale, Macon-based ring that involved more than 30 people, most of them locals.
In 2010, after he was paroled from federal prison after serving six years on gun and drug charges, the rapper was praised by law enforcement officials for helping promote nonviolence.
At one time, federal prosecutors had sought a reduction of Maxwell’s 13-year prison term, which stemmed from a 2003 arrest.
A 20-page indictment in the case said the drug-dealing operation funneled more than 100 kilograms of marijuana and 5 kilos of cocaine into the midstate from early 2012 until the fall of 2014.
The sting, which investigators nicknamed “Makon Money,” also resulted in firearms charges against some of the accused.
Maxwell, who has a Lizella address, was part of a 2010 effort to turn area youths away from lives of crime. He participated in a local Crimestoppers campaign called Rhyme Against Crime, encouraging young people to write their own rap songs.
Maxwell made a name for himself regionally after recording a song called “Dirty Bird,” which saluted the 1998 Atlanta Falcons and their run to the Super Bowl.
