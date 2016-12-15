Pleasant Hill houses coming down for I-75/I-16 work near historic black neighborhood

Bulldozers will soon be moving into Pleasant Hill as work is set to begin on the project bringing a new interchange for interstates 75 and 16.
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Thursday that demolition will begin Jan. 3 in the historically black neighborhood that was split when the interstate was built in the late 60s.
The project requires 17 homes to be removed.
The former home of Little Richard is expected to be moved and restored at the new Jefferson Long Park that will be built during the project on the west side of I-75.
State Rep. James Beverly, D-Macon, who chairs the Macon-Bibb Community Enhancement Authority, called the Pleasant Hill Mitigation Plan a great example of a local community partnering with a state agency.
“I am looking forward to working closely with GDOT and the Macon-Bibb County community at large to help this exciting project benefit the entire region,” Beverly stated in a news release.
The plan calls for a total of 24 homes to be affected.
Some will be relocated, others rehabilitated, and 17 to be built, the release stated.
The new homes will be designed to fit the atmosphere of the neighborhood.
A linear park with green space and a multi-use trail also is part of the project which will improve lighting along the busy highway.
The David Lucas Pedestrian bridge, which joined the two halves of the neighborhood that was divided by the highway, also will be replaced.
Demolition of the homes is expected to be complete by Feb. 6.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments