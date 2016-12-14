50 Years Ago in Georgia: Jackets, ’Dogs top 10 teams; guv gave Christmas message

A glimpse into our archives today unearths a time half a century ago when Georgia and Georgia Tech’s football teams were top-10 squads, and when Gov. Carl E. Sanders issued an annual Christmas proclamation, which the paper printed in its entirety.
The Telegraph’s sports page from Dec. 14, 1966, highlighted that year’s opening seasons for the Atlanta Braves and Falcons. Longtime Telegraph columnist Harley Bowers noted the Bulldogs’ bumper crop of an incoming recruiting class.
An item about the Braves, who’d moved to Georgia from Milwaukee, read:
The names Felipe Alou, Hank Aaron, Eddie Mathews and Joe Torre became household words across the state as the Braves caught on with Dixie fans, and Atlanta officials are making no secret of their hopes to claim the National League pennant next year.
Gov. Sanders’ holiday “message to the people” wished “a peaceful and prayerful Christmas to every Georgian.”
