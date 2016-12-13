Teen was killed a year ago, but vigil keeps her memory alive

On the one-year anniversary of when 14-year-old Ta’shuntis “Tootie” Roberts was killed in a gang-related shooting at her house in Macon’s Bloomfield neighborhood, more than 100 people gathered for a candle-light vigil in her memory.
The Southwest High School football team had dedicated the past season to Tootie, selling white T-shirts with #wedoitfortootie emblazoned in black on the front. Tootie was a freshman at the Southwest and was in the school’s color guard.
Tootie was killed on Dec. 13, 2015. She was watching a movie with her brothers when more than 25 shots were fired at the house on the 3900 block of Lindwood Drive. She died in an operating room of the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Tootie’s boyfriend, Randy Pate Green, stood in front of a microphone Tuesday night at the school entrance. He had planned to talk about her, but the words would not come out.
Tonora Jones, Tootie’s mother, said the past year “has been rough, but we have been making it only by the grace of God.”
“You never thought you’d have to bury your child,” Jones said.
Many of Tootie’s friends in the class of 2019 were present. Jones said Tootie’s friends check up on her often and stay in touch.
A little more than a week after Tootie was killed, Terrance Rashad Hampton, now 19, was charged with her murder. A Crimestoppers tip led to Hampton’s arrest, and he remains in jail on a $172,770 bond, records show.
Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke said Tuesday afternoon that the case “is still being actively investigated.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 478-751-7500 or call in an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
