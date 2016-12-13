Vigil to mark one-year anniversary of Tootie Roberts’ killing

On the one-year anniversary that 14-year-old Ta'shuntis “Tootie” Roberts was fatally wounded in a gang-related shooting at her house in Macon’s Bloomfield neighborhood, family and friends are set to gather Tuesday evening for a candle-lit vigil in her memory.
Rain or shine, the vigil is set for 5:30 p.m. in front of Southwest High School, said Tootie’s grandmother, Willie Jones. Tootie was a freshman there in the color guard.
Tootie was killed on Dec. 13, 2015. She was watching a movie with her brothers inside when more than 25 shots were fired at the house 3900 block of Lindwood Drive. Tootie died in an operating room of the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
A little more than a week later, Terrance Rashad Hampton, now 19, was charged with Tootie’s murder. Hampton remains in jail on a $172,770 bond, records show.
Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke said Tuesday afternoon that the case “is still being actively investigated.”
Anyone with information about Hampton's whereabouts is asked to call 478-751-7500 and tell dispatchers where he is, or report anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
