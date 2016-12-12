Deceased shooter identified after Byron police officers shot serving search warrant

A Crawford County man was shot and killed early Monday after he allegedly fired a shotgun on police officers who were serving a search warrant in a drug case.
About eight officers working with the Peach County Drug Task Force were dressed in protective gear as they went to the home of Rainer Tyler Smith, 31, at 6750 Ga. 42 South shortly after 2 a.m., said J.T. Ricketson, of the GBI.
“No one came to the door, so they made entry, and as soon as they made it inside, one of the occupants started shooting,” said Ricketson, special agent in charge of the GBI’s Perry office.
A news release from the Byron Police Department stated the drug unit was “serving a knock and announce” drug warrant with assistance from the Peach County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team, or SERT.
Two Byron police officers, James Wynn and William Patterson, were wounded when Smith allegedly started shooting. The police returned fire, hitting Smith multiple times.
He died at the scene.
Smith’s girlfriend and newborn baby also were at home as officers made their way in, but the pair were not hurt in the exchange of bullets.
Ricketson said officers came in through the back door, but Smith’s body was in the front of the house, near the front door.
The task force, which includes officers from Peach and Crawford counties, Byron and Fort Valley, knocked on the door and announced themselves, according to the preliminary investigation, Ricketson.
The officers were taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Byron police Lt. Bryan Hunter said Wynn underwent surgery for injuries to his upper left arm and “is expected to make a full recovery.”
Wynn, a five-year veteran officer who was with Byron police for three and a half years, was shot once in the vest and in the arm, the release stated.
Hunter said Patterson, who also was wounded in the left arm, was treated and released.
Patterson has been in law enforcement for 3 years, with the last two months on the Byron department.
Ricketson said Smith lived with his girlfriend and their month-old child at the house.
GBI agents locked down the scene and secured search warrants for the property.
They interviewed officers and collected bullets and guns to determine which weapons were fired.
Officers from multiple jurisdictions are assisting in the case, including Bibb County, which sent officers to help Byron police during the investigation.
Just last month, officers swarmed on Byron after two Peach County deputies, Patrick Sondron and Daryl Smallwood were fatally wounded.
“I drove right past the other scene to get here,” Ricketson said Monday morning.
Crawford County sheriff’s Capt. Johnny Cleveland said no officers from his department were involved, although all law enforcement is affected by the officer shootings that are becoming much more frequent.
“I guess it’s a sign of the times,” Cleveland said.
Although Ga. 42 was closed briefly following the shooting, traffic is flowing again, Cleveland said.
Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker said it has been a tough year for law enforcement in Middle Georgia, where several officers have been shot and killed.
“We just truly thank the men and women who suit up every day and perform their duties in their respective communities,” he said.
Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke visited the crime scene Monday morning.
Byron Police Chief Wesley Cannon called Cooke shortly after the shooting and the GBI was brought in to take the lead in the investigation, which has been standard procedure in the circuit since Cooke took office.
“Really what I’m looking at is just to make sure that no laws were violated,” Cooke told reporters. “That’s my job as DA to make sure that everyone followed the law in executing the search warrant and in the course of the shooting.”
Cooke would not elaborate on the warrant that led to the raid.
The Byron Police Department called on its Facebook friends to put up blue light bulbs to show support for law enforcement throughout Peach County.
“Better to light a candle than to curse the darkness,” the post stated.
