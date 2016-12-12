Deceased shooter identified after Byron police officers shot serving search warrant

2:24 'He is deceased,' GBI agent says of shooter of Byron cops Pause

0:23 2 Byron police officers shot in Crawford County

0:28 Scene of shooting of two Byron police officers

1:25 'It's been a tough year,' sheriff says in wake of another police shooting

1:22 "It's hard, it's painful," Americus chief says of officers' deaths

1:40 Witness: Woman hurled brick, set house on fire

0:51 Hundreds skate in opening weekend at Coliseum

0:52 Body cameras new to Bibb deputies

2:24 K'Hari Lane celebrates Macon County's championship