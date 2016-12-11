Shooting victim shows up at hospital

A Macon man is in stable condition after he showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.
Ethan Reynolds, 25, was driven to the Medical Center, Navicent Health at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. He had a gunshot wound to his upper left arm. The two men who drove him there were not cooperative with the investigator, who was also not able to speak to the victim, the release stated.
The incident was alleged to have happened at a residence on Elpis Street near Pansy Avenue. One of the men stated that as they were leaving the residence, Reynolds yelled that he had been shot. The men stated they did not hear a shot or see anything, according to the release.
Reynolds is listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
