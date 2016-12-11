Shooting victim shows up at hospital

2:24 K'Hari Lane celebrates Macon County's championship Pause

2:26 Macon commissioner, coroner remember Ebenezer Baptist pastor

1:26 Tipster helped locate Americus police shooting suspect

0:45 Suspect in Georgia police shooting found dead

1:59 Americus PD on manhunt for suspect involved in officer shootings

1:41 Lembrick was a 'very dangerous individual,' says GBI Director

1:17 Americus police shooting victims were 'very close friends'

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

1:52 Man killed by gunfire in "road rage" at Macon stoplight