Pets have a picture perfect way to help unwanted animals this Christmas season

Vicki Brown’s dogs must know something’s up.
They’ve been wearing their Christmas finest and posing for the camera.
“If my dogs don’t have on clothes, people think there’s something wrong,” Brown said recently.
This time they are poster pups for a fund raiser coming up Sunday for Jones County Animal Services, which is building a new shelter, Brown said.
Once Brown learned a new facility was approved, she began brainstorming on how she could help raise funds to help reduce the number of animals euthanized each year.
“I knew from the rescue groups that there were so many unwanted animals and people not spaying and neutering,” Brown said.
Through her position at Hart’s Petuary, Brown has organized a few fundraisers this holiday season.
“Rainbow Paws and Santa Claws” features a pet-themed Christmas tree adorned with garland of Milk Bones and catnip mice afoot.
The display at Hart’s Mortuary Jones County Chapel will be up through Dec. 23 with the hopes of luring monetary donations and gifts under the tree.
Checks also can be mailed to Hart’s Petuary, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210, where a smaller tree is on display.
Hand-painted canvas ornaments also are available for $15 and orders will be taken through Monday for personalized paintings of your pet for $30 and $40, depending on the size.
Artist Heather McLaurin also has donated two original oil paintings for a silent auction, which is accepting bids at both the Jones County location at 307 Pecan Lane and the Cupola on Peake Road.
Brown also is encouraging people to sponsor a dog kennel for $400, a pup kennel for $200, a cat condo for $100 or a whole room at the shelter for $1000.
Brown’s own family of rescued pets might be most excited about the Christmas Mini Sessions photography shoots Sunday at the Flower Shop next to Hart’s in Gray.
Photo sessions range from $5 to $25, depending on the photo package.
Appointments will be scheduled every 15 minutes between 3 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday by emailing vicki.hartspetuary@gmail.com.
More information about available time slots can be found at the event’s Facebook page.
Half the proceeds from the photography sessions will benefit Jones County Animal Control for the new shelter coming in 2017, she said.
She recognizes the facility alone will not solve the problem of unwanted animals.
“We have to start somewhere,” she said. “You have to get the pets spayed and neutered before you can be a no-kill shelter.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
