Macon-Bibb workers collect for Middle Georgia Community Food Bank

The men and women who spruce up Macon-Bibb County want to brighten the holidays for those in need.
Public Works crews are collecting non-perishable food through Dec. 15 at their building at 4520 Knight Road.
Dry goods in boxes and cans that do not need to be refrigerated will be accepted between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Our crews wanted to help a local organization that supported people in need at Christmas, and we’re hoping a lot of people come by our offices and help us support the Food Bank,” Public Works Director Marvin Land said.
Work crews are competing to see which group can collect the heaviest pile of food, which will be picked up in the afternoon of Dec. 15.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments