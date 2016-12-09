Bundle up as the coldest air of the season blows into Macon and Middle Georgia

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go.
Take a look at the Five and Ten, selling firewood again, with warm blankets and space heaters that blow.
The coldest air of the season will come with blustery conditions Friday that will hold high temperatures to the 40s near Macon.
The National Weather Service reports a dome of high pressure will funnel in the cold over the next few days.
Winds of up to 15 mph Friday will make it feel even colder.
Skies will be clear, which will allow the heat of the day to radiate into the atmosphere overnight, and bring morning lows in the 20s come Saturday.
Meteorologists warn the freeze could kill outdoor plants, break pipes and be dangerous for those on the streets and outdoor animals.
Saturday’s low in Macon is expected to be about 25 degrees, warming to a high of 51 with calm winds.
The temperature is forecast to drop again to the upper 20s Sunday in Macon with a high in the mid-50s.
A chance of showers returns Sunday night and temperatures will hold in the mid-40s into Monday when the mercury rebounds to near 70.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments