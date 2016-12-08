Witness: Killer in latest Macon homicide told victim, ‘Watch your back,’ and opened fire

In the minutes after Antwan Q. Baker was shot to death at the wheel of a gray Cadillac, a man who lives nearby told the police what he saw and heard.
The eyewitness, a 45-year-old Bailey Avenue man, saw Baker sitting in the driver’s seat of the 1998 DeVille, which was parked in front of Baker’s house at the intersection of Bailey and Gledhill Street about 12:10 a.m. Tuesday.
A Bibb County sheriff’s report made public on Thursday described what the witness told investigators about what happened at the residential corner there on the north side of Macon’s Unionville neighborhood.
It read in part: “He stated that he saw a black male walk up and down the street a few times as if he was waiting for the victim. ... (The witness) stated that prior to the shooting, the suspect told the victim: “You better watch your back.” Then (the gunman) began shooting towards the victim.
Baker, 29, died in the car.
He had been shot at least once in the face after three bullets pierced the Cadillac’s driver’s side door and window, the report added.
The shots appeared to be from a rifle. The witness said the gunman ran off up Bailey Avenue, which lies half a dozen blocks west of Pio Nono Avenue near the old Colonial bakery.
