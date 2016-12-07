Interested in government contracts? An event Thursday can guide the way

Several Macon-Bibb County government entities are joining forces to offer insight on how business owners can apply for government contracts.
A vendor fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday at the Dr. Robert J. Williams Complex, 1780 Anthony Road. The event will be hosted by Macon-Bibb County, the Bibb County school district, Macon-Bibb County Housing Authority and Macon Water Authority, according to a release.
Vendors, business owners, contractors and others are invited to the fair. Attendees will get details about a small business certification program, learn how to register their business with Macon-Bibb and other agencies, and find out about future opportunities working with governments.
Speakers and panelists at the forum will include Patrick Topping, president of the Macon Economic Development Commission; Dorna Werdelin with the Georgia Department of Administrative Services; Alex Morrison, executive director of the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority; and Alex Habersham of Macon-Middle Georgia Black Pages.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
