On routine weather stories and the best Telegraph article I’ve ever read

It may be true that everyone complains about the weather.
You ought to try writing about it.
Especially when that weather isn’t a blizzard, a twister, a hurricane or a flood. Try bringing an isolated afternoon thunderstorm to life in print. Or keeping readers glued to a 300-word take on a cold snap.
Here’s the headline from a riveting weather blurb I wrote in August 1992: 1.27 inches of rain fell on Bibb County on Thursday.
The article was worse. It began: Fed up with the pitter-patter of sporadic daily drizzles and kamikaze downpours? Tough. Grab an umbrella and enjoy the cooler temperatures.
I’ll blame it on being 23 years old and trying to will a story to life.
Now it’s not that everyday weather can’t be news. Sunny skies can be written of eloquently.
“Warm summer sun; Shine kindly here,” Mark Twain wrote.
Local television stations devote roughly a third of their newscasts to weather, be it stormy or not.
And yet that somehow makes sense. Weather is our common ground, our shared experience. Like it or not, people watch. The weather is familiar.
As for run-of-the-mill weather stories in the newspaper, the ones about dry spells and pop-up thundershowers and blustery winter days, they are often the last ones reporters want to write.
“We need a weather story!” an editor might huff, inspired by a light drizzle on his drive to work. Meanwhile, reporters will have already ducked under their desks. Weather stories typically aren’t the most plum assignments.
Sometimes, though, weather stories can be poetry. In skilled hands, they can approach literature. In fact, the greatest Telegraph story I have ever read is a weather story.
I ran across it a few years ago in our archives. The front-page story was what is known in newspaper lingo as a sidebar, a piece accompanying a broader article. In this instance, the news was record-shattering cold that gripped Middle Georgia in January 1985. The mercury sank to 6 below zero. Half a dozen people in Georgia died.
Reporter Herbert Buchsbaum, who has since gone on to the New York Times, visited a poor couple on Gilmer Street, a dirt lane off Hazel Street on the southeastern edge of downtown Macon.
The couple, Henry D. and Frannie Young, were bundled up, huddled around a wood-burning stove in a ramshackle house with a leaky roof and walls insulated with corrugated cardboard. Beneath the kitchen sink, icicles clung to the pipes.
Perhaps the best weather stories — the best stories, period — show us what it was like when the storm hit, when the wind roared, when the hard chill set in.
Buchsbaum’s piece was rife with telling detail. It makes me wonder why we don’t report and write so much this way anymore.
I don’t have space to share the whole thing, but what I’ll leave you with — the story’s opening paragraphs — more than make a reader feel the biting cold. It was a weather story I wish I had written. The piece is simple and masterful and it paints an icy picture of a couple’s struggle not to freeze:
The old man's age showed in his step. Henry D. Young walked with a slow, stooped hobble on the sides of his feet, his ankles turned out, and with each step his body leaned to one side, then shifted back with the next step. He carried three split logs, two wrapped in his left arm, close to his chest, and one dangled from his right hand.
His back curved over, as if to cradle the logs, and his wrinkled face, dotted with white stubble and cut off at the brow by the brim of a black Russian-style synthetic-fur hat, looked up like a turtle's from a shell. He was braving the icy wind to bring fuel inside for his fire.
As he walked around the side of his clapboard house, down a narrow dirt alley that led to his door, a vicious wind slapped him in his numb face, his watery eyes, knocking loose tears that left a rivulet standing on his nostril. He ambled up the two red-brick and mortar steps, which, although tilted to the side, arrived close enough to the doorstep for Young to step up inside. “It feels better in here,” he said, “but it's cold as the devil in here, too.”
