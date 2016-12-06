Christmas Eve skating? It’s one of 10 dates this month at the Macon Coliseum

It’s time to channel your inner Michelle Kwan.
The public ice skating season opens at the Macon Coliseum Friday night after the Macon Mayhem hockey game.
The rink will open about 10:15 p.m. and remain open until midnight.
Regular admission is $10 per person. After-game admission is $8 a person with a game stub. Military admission is $8 per person with a valid ID. For information on group rates, go to the “events” heading at www.maconcentreplex.org.
There are nine more dates to skate before Christmas, and if you want a change of pace, there’re even two windows for skating on Christmas Eve.
The 2017 schedule will be released later.
Here are the scheduled times for the remainder of this month:
Dec. 10, after-game skate, 10:15 p.m.-midnight;
Dec. 11, 1-3:30 p.m., 4:30-7 p.m.;
Dec. 16, 4:30-7 p.m., 8-10:30 p.m.;
Dec. 17, after-game skate, 10:15 p.m.-midnight;
Dec. 18, 1-3:30 p.m., 4:30-7 p.m.;
Dec. 21, 1-3:30 p.m., 4:30-7 p.m. and 8-10:30 p.m.;
Dec. 22 1-3:30 p.m., 4:30-7 p.m. and 8-10:30 p.m.;
Dec. 23, 1-3:30 p.m., 4:30-7 p.m. and 8-10:30 p.m.;
Dec. 24, 1-3:30 p.m., 4:30-7 p.m.
