He’s 14 years old and just received a new heart

A teen with a failing heart received a Christmas blessing a little bit early this year.
Shawn Byrd is 14 years old and has Marfan syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects the body’s connective tissue. In April, he had open heart surgery. Four months later, he had heart failure and another surgery, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help with medical expenses.
Last week, Shawn got a new heart.
“Shawn is doing well,” dad Wes Byrd posted on the GoFundMe page Monday. “The doctors are confident that Shawn has received a good heart and that it will get its own rhythm soon.”
Shawn is a student at Central Fellowship Christian Academy. He remains in the hospital while he recovers from the transplant.
“Shawn knows the routine, having gone through open heart surgery twice this year already,” Wes posted. “As Shawn said ... third time is the charm.”
In a video posted in October, Shawn thanks everyone for their support.
“I’d to thank everybody who has supported me, who has prayed for me, who has always been there for me — my family, my church family, my friends, some people I don’t even know who live all across the country — for all the doctors taking care of me,” he said. “Without those prayers, I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t be doing as good as I am today.”
Jennifer Burk: 478-744-4345, @jennburk
Comments