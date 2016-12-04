Christmas parade marches on despite rain

Rain couldn’t stop the annual Main Street Macon Christmas Parade on Sunday, but it did hold back the spectators.
A sparse crowd watched the parade along Cherry and Mulberry streets through a mostly light drizzle and the temperature at 47 degrees. Those who didn’t have umbrellas or ponchos had plenty of room to take cover under awnings and covered entrances of buildings.
Organizers had posted on Facebook earlier in the day that the parade would go off despite the weather.
Among the first entries in the parade was a walking group from True Gospel Christian Church of Macon. The Rev. Ral Waltower said it was the church’s first time in the parade, and it briefly considered skipping it due to the rain.
“We are having a wonderful time in the parade even though it’s cold and rainy,” he said as the church members neared the end of the route. “That doesn’t dampen our spirits. To me it’s a reflection of why we celebrate what we call Christmas, that nothing can stop the joy of what God has given us.”
He estimated the crowd along the route at about 300.
Among those watching on Cherry Street were Helen Kent and her four grandchildren. She lives in an apartment downtown, and her grandchildren were visiting. She hadn’t been to the parade in more than 10 years, but her grandchildren asked to see it, so she agreed, especially since it wouldn’t have been hard to duck back inside if the rain got too heavy.
Her granddaughter Amber Kent said she was enjoying it, as she hunched under an umbrella.
“It’s good except for the rain,” Amber said.
Debra Cooper and her son Demarques of Jeffersonville attend the parade every year, and they also said they were enjoying it. Cooper’s daughter was marching in the parade.
“I thought there would more people but I guess since it was raining they thought they was going to cancel it,” she said.
