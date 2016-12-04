Convenience store robbed at gunpoint

A gunman robbed the Raceway convenience store on Mercer University Drive late Saturday.
The man entered the store at about 9 p.m. armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. He fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect was described as a black male, about five feet eight inches tall, wearing a black hoodie and black pants with a mask covering his face.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
