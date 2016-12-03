Missing Macon teenager found safe

A 16-year-old who went missing Thursday has been found safe and unharmed and returned to her family.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office offered a thank you for all who helped in getting the word out and locating Zaynah Head.
The teenager had not been seen since she left home for school on Thursday. Her mother told police she has a mental disorder and did not have her medication, according to a sheriff’s news release.
Head reportedly had called her part-time employer and said she was quitting. She also had told a friend she had planned to run away from home, the release said.
Staff writer Laura Corley contributed to this report.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments