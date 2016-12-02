Missing 16-year-old sought by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a 16-year-old Macon girl who hasn’t been seen since she left home for school on Thursday.
Zaynah Head’s mother told police she has a mental disorder and does not have her medication, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Head reportedly called her part-time employer and told them she was quitting. Head’s mother said her daughter had told a friend she had planned to run away from home, the release said.
Head is described as a white girl estimated to be about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Head has a light complexion, long brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing an olive green zip-up shirt, brown Nike shoes and blue jeans with tears in the legs, the release said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Head is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
