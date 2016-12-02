'It's like you almost look to see the flame,' restaurant owner says after fire

Adriana Ivanus hopes she will be able to reopen her Greek Village restaurant on North Commercial Circle.
Joseph Pounds, a 69-year-old Macon man seriously wounded in a shooting here decades ago, needs donations for home repairs. Rebuilding Macon, which helps low-income and disabled people fix up their houses, is helping Pounds but is requesting donations to pay for upgrades to a wheelchair ramp, a screened porch, kitchen cabinets, a toilet and ceiling fans. Pounds is among five people being profiled this week in the Telegraph's annual Reindeer Gang feature, which seeks to lend a hand to locals in need at the holidays.

Deputy rescues clerk from burning Circle K

A convenience store clerk was trapped within the protective partition during a fiery crash at the Circle K at 3802 Northide Drive in Macon on November 28, 2016. Macon-Bibb Fire Battalion Chief Todd Alligood said the clerk could not open the door.

