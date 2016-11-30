‘I got really, really lucky,’ crash survivor says as fleeing SUV driver sought

An SUV driver fled the scene Wednesday morning after causing a Toyota 4Runner to crash down an embankment off Riverside Drive.
Just after 8:30 a.m., Sinan Othman was headed to work in downtown Macon when an oncoming SUV veered into his left lane.
Othman swerved into the right lane, but the white vehicle with gold trim, kept coming toward him.
“I tried to avoid him... my car started spinning, I went off the edge, flipped a couple of times and I hit that tree,” Othman said, pointing down the wooded embankment.
As Othman continued to avoid a collision, his Toyota started spinning and went off the road, down a slope and flipped into a tree.
Othman could not open the doors or his moonroof, and had to crawl through the SUV to get out the back hatch.
A scratch on his left elbow and a scraped knuckle was the only visible evidence of the crash.
“I think I’m really, really lucky,” Othman said after being checked in the ambulance. “I’m a bit shaken, but physically, I feel good. ... Somebody was looking out for me today.”
Bibb sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez was headed to the office when he drove up on the wreck.
An elderly white man was behind the wheel of the vehicle that ventured across the center line, Gonzalez said.
Deputies are looking for a white SUV, possibly an Expedition or Explorer, with gold trim.
Its driver narrowly missed other vehicles traveling behind Othman, before continuing north on Riverside.
“Several of the other drivers that were also hit, stopped to render aid and assist him,” Gonzalez said.
Comments