'I got nothing to put my food on'

Joseph Pounds, a 69-year-old Macon man seriously wounded in a shooting here decades ago, needs donations for home repairs. Rebuilding Macon, which helps low-income and disabled people fix up their houses, is helping Pounds but is requesting donations to pay for upgrades to a wheelchair ramp, a screened porch, kitchen cabinets, a toilet and ceiling fans. Pounds is among five people being profiled this week in the Telegraph's annual Reindeer Gang feature, which seeks to lend a hand to locals in need at the holidays.
Crime

"It's not uncommon every night here to hear shots"

Rachel Howell, 59, was headed home to change clothes for her second job when she discovered her block of Hartley Street was blocked after a personal armed robbery there Nov. 22,2016. Howell says the neighborhood has declined since she moved in decades ago.

