'I got nothing to put my food on'

Joseph Pounds, a 69-year-old Macon man seriously wounded in a shooting here decades ago, needs donations for home repairs. Rebuilding Macon, which helps low-income and disabled people fix up their houses, is helping Pounds but is requesting donations to pay for upgrades to a wheelchair ramp, a screened porch, kitchen cabinets, a toilet and ceiling fans. Pounds is among five people being profiled this week in the Telegraph's annual Reindeer Gang feature, which seeks to lend a hand to locals in need at the holidays.