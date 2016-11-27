Festival of Trees exhibit the clever, innovative and imaginative

Whether you need a little holiday cheer or some decorating ideas, the Museum of Arts and Sciences in Macon has you covered. The Festival of Trees, back for the 30th year, will be on display until Jan. 15.
The exhibit, which kicked off Nov. 9, features 40 Christmas trees decorated by individual artists, schools, employers, businesses and organizations from the region. A dozen are themed around the “Twelve Days of Christmas.”
The Festival of Trees is an annual tradition for some community members, while others are enjoying it for the first time this year. Friends Carol Lincoln and Norma Thompson, who live in the same Macon neighborhood, have visited the exhibit every holiday season for about 20 years and often go together.
“It’s clever as always,” Lincoln said. “It’s so interesting to see what kind of take people have on things.”
Two of the this year’s pieces are interactive. Kids can get comfortable inside “Tromp Tree” by Peggy Keys and Rebecca Shiver. This “tree” is actually a teepee and has two seats, a table, lamp and rug inside. Stratford Academy Tech Club’s “Merry Tech-Mas” has LED lights and a train that operate by sensors, and the tree is also decorated with computer keys, mice and mini discs.
Renfroe Watson of Forsyth was most interested in the children’s trees. Academy of Classical Education and Stratford Academy Preschool also have trees in the exhibit. Nov. 27 was the first time that Renfroe and wife Phyllis went to the Festival of Trees.
“It’s interesting. It’s a lot of imagination,” he said. “The variety of it is what strikes me.”
Coffee cups hang from “Take Time to Smell the Coffee” by Dina Deason of JoBelle Coffee, and ballerina and shoe ornaments from the “Nine Ladies Dancing” tree by Stacy Ingram for the Cherry Blossom Festival. The “Downtown” tree by Stafford Gudenrath of the Macon Civic Club is decorated with 3-D paper ornaments of Macon buildings and photos of iconic landmarks and people, with street signs hanging above.
The Museum of Arts and Sciences’ “3, 2, 1 ... Countdown to Eclipse” is an ode to the total solar eclipse that will happen Aug. 21. The tree is adorned with pictures of planets and wire ornaments.
Not all of the designs use a typical Christmas tree as the canvas. “Twelve Drummers Drumming” by Jessie Schnetzer uses the drum of Butch Trucks, founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, as the base of the structure and wooden drums of decreasing sizes to create the rest of the tree. Drum sticks appropriately form the star at the top. “Two Turtle Doves” by Walthall Oil is carved out of plywood and decorated with birds and nests.
“Have Yourself a Marilyn Little Christmas” by Mary Pinson is a cardboard cutout of Marilyn Monroe, embellished with red fabric and pink and red bulbs and flowers. This was a favorite for Julie McAfee of Macon. She brought daughters Zoe, 9, and Malin, 7, and cousin Jay Larrin, who was visiting from Honolulu for the holidays, to the exhibit with her.
“It’s one of the most festive (events),” she said. “The festival is just a star atop the museum’s tree. They’re so innovative.”
The Festival of Trees and its kick-off events support the museum’s educational programs.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Festival of Trees
Where: Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.
When: Through Jan. 15.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Cost: Included in regular museum admission, which is $10 for ages 18 to 61, $8 for ages 62 and older and military members with an ID, $7 for ages 12-17 and college students with an ID, $5 for ages 3 to 11, and free for ages 2 and younger.
Info: 478-477-3232 or www.masmacon.org/30th-annual-festival-of-trees/
