Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Rock Ranch

Clara Hunter of Macon needs help ridding her home of a bedbug infestation. Hunter, 75, has battled the pests for two years. She is one of The Telegraph's Reindeer Gang subjects this year, an annual feature that helps locals in need at the holidays.
The Houston County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying the people in this video. They appear to be trying to break into cars in the Walkers Grove subdivision, according to the department's Facebook page.
Rachel Howell, 59, was headed home to change clothes for her second job when she discovered her block of Hartley Street was blocked after a personal armed robbery there Nov. 22,2016. Howell says the neighborhood has declined since she moved in decades ago.
Listen to our weekly audio recap of police-report strangeness from the Macon and Middle Georgia area. This week's episode includes items about a Krystal order that prompted a family feud; a DUI suspect so lost that he had no idea where he was; and a woman whose ex spray-painted her leg.