School Reunions and Meetings
Ballard Hudson High School Class Of 1965
Christmas party. Bring your own bottle. Douglas Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon. $15 admission. Sarah Whisby, 478-745-3667. 8 p.m. Dec. 16.
Jeffersonville High School All Class Reunion
Twiggs County Gymnasium, Jeffersonville. Cost: $50 per person. For more information contact Freddie, 704-682-7376 or Cheryl, 478-745-1803 or Mary, 478-743-0831. Dec. 16-18.
Peter G. Appling Class of 1967, 50th Class Reunion
Monthly meetings are held on the first Saturday of each month at 3 p.m. in Thornton Heights. Celebrating reunion with a dinner and dance at the Douglass Theatre. All alumni invited. 355 Martin Luther King Blvd., Macon. Also, taking orders for a commemorative watch. Contact Irene Smith Watkins, 678-357-5569 or Ken Hall, 478-477-1513 for details. June 3, 2017.
Jeffersonville High School Class of 1967, 2017 Cruise Trip
Cruise to the ports of Freeport and Nassau, Bahamas aboard Carnival’s Valor. Motor Coach transport included from Macon to Port Canaveral, in Orlando, Florida. $100 deposit due by Aug. 1. Prices vary from $454-$631 per person depending on type of room and how many in a room. For more price information contact Hattie Hightower, 478-230-5991; Phyllis Clark, 404-243-0820 or 404-683-5522; or Sandra Duncan, 770-987-9374. Sept. 17-21, 2017.
