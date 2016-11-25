One of 13 kids, his hard work mowing lawns puts ‘a smile on my mama’s face’

1:10 Tattnall seniors enjoying bounce-back season Pause

0:46 Night club destroyed in fire, cleanup begins

0:31 Houston County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying these suspects

2:06 Hilltop staff pray for transplant pair

1:10 Donald Trump Jr. describes the enthusiasm voters approach him with

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide

2:03 Science fairs creating kids with curiosity, courage

2:51 Macon zoning board approves zoning for restaurant

1:00 Mercer will have a new quarterback in 2017