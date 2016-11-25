Black Friday shoppers make it an all-nighter

The Houston County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying the people in this video. They appear to be trying to break into cars in the Walkers Grove subdivision, according to the department's Facebook page.
Rachel Howell, 59, was headed home to change clothes for her second job when she discovered her block of Hartley Street was blocked after a personal armed robbery there Nov. 22,2016. Howell says the neighborhood has declined since she moved in decades ago.
Listen to our weekly audio recap of police-report strangeness from the Macon and Middle Georgia area. This week's episode includes items about a Krystal order that prompted a family feud; a DUI suspect so lost that he had no idea where he was; and a woman whose ex spray-painted her leg.
Peach County sheriff's deputies Sgt. Patrick Sondron and Daryl Smallwood were fatally wounded in front of the Hardison Road home of Ralph Stanley Elrod Jr. on Nov. 6, 2016. Elrod is charged with murder in their deaths.
Warner Robins police are investigating a shooting at the 777 Store at 1760 Watson Blvd. on Nov. 18, 2016. Clerk Paresh Patel, 28, was shot and wounded. Anyone with information about this incident or the identities of the suspects in this video are asked to contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME or Detective Mark Wright at 478-302-5380.
700 rainbow trout raised at the Go Fish Georgia Education Center fishery were released from a holding tank into the center's casting pond on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. Visitors to the center will be allowed to catch and released the trout over the winter months.
Slain U.S. Deputy Marshal Pat Carothers' body was escorted from Savannah to Buford on Nov. 19, 2016, by law enforcement and public safety officers. Monroe County EMS had fire trucks on I-75 overpasses as the hearse came through.