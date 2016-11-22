Warner Robins police are investigating a shooting at the 777 Store at 1760 Watson Blvd. on Nov. 18, 2016. Clerk Paresh Patel, 28, was shot and wounded. Anyone with information about this incident or the identities of the suspects in this video are asked to contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME or Detective Mark Wright at 478-302-5380.
700 rainbow trout raised at the Go Fish Georgia Education Center fishery were released from a holding tank into the center's casting pond on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. Visitors to the center will be allowed to catch and released the trout over the winter months.
Slain U.S. Deputy Marshal Pat Carothers' body was escorted from Savannah to Buford on Nov. 19, 2016, by law enforcement and public safety officers. Monroe County EMS had fire trucks on I-75 overpasses as the hearse came through.