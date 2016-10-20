Candlelight vigil held for Sam Poss

Henderson Baptist Church youth minister John Steese, right, encouraged those attending a candlelight prayer vigil at Ochlahatchee Ball Park to write their remembrances of Sam Poss in a book he said would be given to Poss’ family.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Henderson Baptist Church youth minister John Steese encouraged those attending a candlelight prayer vigil at Ochlahatchee Ball Park to write their remembrances of Sam Poss in a book he said would be given to Poss’ family. Poss, who had been missing since Saturday, was found dead in a wooded area north of Perry Thursday morning.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Jasmine Lamica, Kameron Bennett and Hunter Woodall remember their friend Sam Poss before a candlelight prayer vigil at Ochlahatchee Ball Park. Poss, who had been missing since Saturday, was found dead in a wooded area north of Perry.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Kirt Ryberg, left, and wife, Evelyn, remember Sam Poss before a candlelight prayer vigil Thursday at Ochlahatchee Ball Park in Perry.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Danielle Copeland writes remembrances of Sam Poss, who she said she’d known since he was an 4-year- old and a tae kwon do student of hers. Copland later choked back tears saying that she would remember Poss as a smart kid as well as a great fighter.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Harrison Sutton remembers his friend Sam Poss at a candlelight prayer vigil at Ochlahatchee Ball Park. He recalled Poss as a person who worked to solve problems when others worried about them.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Henderson Baptist Church youth minister John Steese, left, encouraged those attending a candlelight prayer vigil to share remembrances of Sam Poss. Grace Putman, right, said, “The first time we spoke, he found me crying.’’ But Sam’s “response made me go from crying to laughing in seconds.’’
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Billi Medlin, right, fights back tears as she listens to others remember her friend Sam Poss at a candlelight prayer vigil at Ochlahatchee Ball Park. Poss, who went missing last Saturday, was found dead early Thursday in a wooded area north of Perry.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Hundreds attend a candlelight prayer vigil Thursday night, Oct. 20, 2016, at Ochlahatchee Ball Park in Perry to remember Sam Poss whose body was found earlier in a wooded area of Houston County.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Henderson Baptist Church youth minister John Steese, right, leads a candlelight prayer vigil group at Ochlahatchee Ball Park in singing “This Little Light of Mine.’’
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com