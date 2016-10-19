Bomb threat called in at Bibb probation office

The Superior Court Probation Office in downtown Macon was cleared Wednesday after a bomb threat was called in, according to a news release by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The building at 543 Second St. was emptied just after 5 p.m. by sheriff’s deputies responding to the threat, the release stated.
According to the statement, after the bomb disposal unit checked the building and determined there were no explosive devices, people were allowed to re-enter the probation office at about 7 p.m.
Investigators were working the case Wednesday night, but had not identified a suspect.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
