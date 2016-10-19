Man pistol-whipped in home invasion

A 50-year-old man was pistol-whipped Wednesday morning during a west Macon home invasion, according to a news release.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident that took place at Shadowood West Apartments a little before 5 a.m. The victim said three men demanded money from him after kicking in his front door at the 4344 W. Highland Drive complex.
One of those men hit the victim in the back of the head with a gun. The suspects, who were wearing masks and dark clothes, then left the apartment with the victim’s wallet and cell phone.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
