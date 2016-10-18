Forum targets entrepreneurs, bankers

Macon-Bibb County is teaming up with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to host a forum for entrepreneurs on Wednesday.
The Community Investment Forum will be held from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. in the fourth floor conference room at Terminal Station, 200 Cherry St. Along with entrepreneurs, bank representatives are also invited to attend and learn more about an economic revitalization program, a news release said.
“We want to let banks and businesses know about the potential in our area for a Community Development Financial Institution,” Small Business Affairs Director James Bumpus said in the release. “With such an organization, micro loans for $500 to $5 million could be provided to business startups.”
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
