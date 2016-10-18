Clinton’s Forward Together bus tour coming to Macon

The Democratic National Committee’s Forward Together bus tour is scheduled to hit Macon Tuesday night on behalf of presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton and other Democrats on the ballot.
Two buses are set to arrive at the Georgia Together Regional Field Office, located at 439 Third St., Suite 101, at 6:30 p.m., according to a release. The tour will make stops in Lawrenceville and Atlanta earlier in the day before heading to Macon.
Among the officials scheduled to be in Macon are DuBose Porter, chairman of the Democratic Party of Georgia and a state lawmaker from 1982 to 2011.
Recent polling shows Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump leading Clinton in Georgia 48 to 42 percent, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
