Evacuee needs help finding cat that went missing in Macon

A family from Savannah is asking for help finding Reese’s, a cat that went missing when they were evacuating from Hurricane Matthew.
Robin Sanford said the tortoiseshell calico escaped from her harness and ran into the woods when they stopped at a Texaco gas station on Ocmulgee East Boulevard in Macon.
“We searched acres and acres of woods for four days,” Sanford wrote in a Facebook message to The Telegraph. “We have contacted shelters and the Humane Society, Animal Control, Animal Welfare and put up fliers.
“We are desperate to find our baby.”
If you see Reese’s, call Sanford at 386-212-9889. There is a reward.
