Nancy Grace signs new book ``Murder at the Courthouse'' at Barnes and Noble

Listen to our weekly audio recap of police-report strangeness from the Macon and Middle Georgia area. This week's episode includes items about: a man cut in the neck after turning down a joint; a car salesman punching a customer who threatened him and a man on a toilet accidentally shooting himself in the leg.
A man was fatally shot in his car Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, at Eisenhower Parkway and Bloomfield Road in Macon, GA. An apparent argument between men, one in a white Dodge Challenger and another in a black Honda, escalated to gunfire, witnesses said.