Local

October 16, 2016 11:34 AM

Ride from party leads to shooting

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

A Macon woman is in stable condition after being shot multiple times early Sunday.

Tracye Respect, 41, was shot shortly after midnight in the 500 block of Hatcher Place, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.

She was driven to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in a private vehicle. She had gotten a ride from a party by the suspect, whose name is not known, the release stated. The two had gotten into an argument when the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

