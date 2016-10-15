Plant Harllee Branch demolition ‘another piece of history gone’

It took seconds for the 1,000-foot tall landmark to break and fall, hitting the ground with magnificent force— but for some, it happened in slow-motion.
“I watched it go up and I got to see it come down,” 61-year-old Ricky Paradise said after witnessing the 8 a.m. demolition of the smoke stack at Plant Harllee Branch on Saturday. “I thought it would have been faster, you know, but it feels like it took a long time to hit the ground.”
Paradise and his sister, 48-year-old Tammy Paradise-Green, were among hundreds who corralled around Lake Sinclair and U.S. 441 to watch the action at the border of Baldwin and Putnam counties. The highway was closed briefly during the blast.
“They should have torn everything down but left that,” Paradise-Green said. “That was kind of a navigational beacon on the lake. ... Another piece of history gone.”
The demolition, which had been postponed due to Hurricane Matthew, is the next step in dismantling the 1965 coal-fired plant that was retired last year by Georgia Power Co.
Paradise, his sister and their 84-year-old father all have worked at the plant, which was named for Harllee Branch Jr., former Georgia Power president who became president of the Southern Company.
“It’s a family tradition,” Paradise-Green said of working for the utility company. “For the longest time, this was one of the biggest job-makers around here.”
At a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 17, 1961, Congressman Carl Vinson, of Milledgeville, said the smoke stack, “will truly be a colossal, gigantic, fantastic, magnificent living monument to one of man’s greatest achievements,” according to Telegraph archives. Lake Sinclair was built for the plant.
Enormous brown dirt clouds rolled out from beneath the tower as it landed. Officials said immediately afterward that the spread of debris didn’t look too bad.
“It’s sad to see it go,” Paradise-Green said.
“Yeah, it ain’t as easy to stand it back up, I’ll tell you,” Paradise said.
Residents on the lake can contact the company if their property needs cleaning by calling Regina Linch at 706-484-7206.
Georgia Power will remove the plant’s coal ash ponds and close the other one on the property as work continues to dismantle the plant.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments