Smokestack comes down on Lake Sinclair

Listen to our weekly audio recap of police-report strangeness from the Macon and Middle Georgia area. This week's episode includes items about: a man cut in the neck after turning down a joint; a car salesman punching a customer who threatened him and a man on a toilet accidentally shooting himself in the leg.
A man was fatally shot in his car Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, at Eisenhower Parkway and Bloomfield Road in Macon, GA. An apparent argument between men, one in a white Dodge Challenger and another in a black Honda, escalated to gunfire, witnesses said.
Shooting witness Star Cornelious describes what she saw when a Bibb County deputy shot shoplifting suspect Larry Daniel Matthews in the 500 block of Colquitt Street in Macon, GA, on Oct. 7, 2016. The video was recorded using Facebook Live.
A collaboration between Macon-Bibb County and various agencies allowed for Hurricane Matthew evacuees to have a place to stay. The East Macon Recreation Center shelter was visited Sunday by Sandra Deal.